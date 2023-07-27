Obion County Update on Highway 51 and I-69 Road Work

Obion County Mayor Steve Carr updated County Commissoner’s this week on the status of road work in the area.

Mayor Carr said he has received information that travel will be resuming soon on North Highway 51 into Kentucky.(AUDIO)

Mayor Carr also said work on the I-69 project in Obion County may soon be completed.(AUDIO)

The Mayor said the reopening of Highway 51 will bring relief from the overload of truck and other vehicle traffic, that has caused numerous issues on the Ken-Tenn highway detour.