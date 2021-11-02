Obion County Veterans Urged to Register DD-214’s at Courthouse

Veterans in Obion County are being urged to register their DD-214’s at the courthouse.

With Veterans Day set for November 11th, Register of Deeds Cheryl Reddin said the holiday was a good reminder to secure the military document.

For those still needing to register their document, Ms. Reddin said to be sure to bring the issued copy following the military service.

The DD-214 identifies a veterans condition of discharge, and contains information needed to verify military service for benefits, retirement, unemployment and membership in veterans organizations.

The office of the Register of Deeds is open Monday thru Friday from 8:30 until 4:30, and closed on federal holidays.