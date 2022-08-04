Obion County Voters Have Contested Races in Thursday Election

Today is election day in Tennessee.

Voters who did not take advantage of the early voting period, will cast ballots for candidates in the State and Federal primary, and State and County General election.

In Obion County, several contested races are on the ballot.

The race for County Mayor includes incumbent Benny McGuire, Steve Carr, John Glessner, Joseph Lewis and Justin Jones.

Contested County Commission races includes District 1, with Ralph Puckett, Kenny Mayo, Dale Frazier, Ricky Cranford and Troy Arnold seeking the three seats.

In District 3, Ricky Boyd, Danny Jowers, Rob Holman and Kenneth Blake Cheatham are running to fill the three seats.

In District 4, Commission seats are being sought by Larry Sherwood, James Gray, Patrick Smith and Phillip Dunlap.

And in District 6, Heath Cunningham, Lucas Wilds, Eugene Hudgins and Terry Roberts are on the ballot.

The Union City Councilman race, to complete the term of the late Frank Tucker, will have Cody Martin and Hal Mosier on the ballot.

And a new District Attorney General for District 27 will be chosen, with Adam Nelson and Colin Johnson seeking to succeed the retiring District Attorney Tommy Thomas.

Obion County cast 2,720 votes during the early period.

Voters will now use the 12 election sites countywide to cast their ballots from 8:00 until 7:00.

Live election returns from Obion County and Weakley County will begin at 7:00 on Mix 101.3 WCMT.