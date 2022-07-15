Obion County Voters Have Several Contested Races for August Primary

Voters in Obion County have several contested races on the August 4th ballot.

In the race for Obion County Mayor, current Mayor Benny McGuire is being opposed by Steve Carr, John Glessner, Justin Jones and Joseph Lewis.

In contested County Commission races, in District 1, Ralph Puckett, Kenny Mayo, Dale Frazier, Ricky Cranford and Troy Arnold are seeking the three board seats.

In District 3, Kenneth Blake Cheatham, Rob Holman, Danny Jowers and Ricky Boyd are on the ballot.

In District 4, Larry Sherwood, James Gray, Patrick Smith and Phillip Dunlap are seeking the three seats.

And in District 6, Heath Cunningham, Terry Roberts, Lucas Wilds and Eugene Hudgins are seeking a spot on the county commission.

In the race for Ward 4 City Councilman, for the City of Union City, Cody Martin and Hal Mosier are on the ballot. The election will fill the seat of the late Frank Tucker.

And in the race for District Attorney General, for District 27, Adam Nelson and Colin Johnson are on the ballot. The winner will take the position of the retiring Tommy Thomas.