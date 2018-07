Obion Countian’s have now cast 2,659 votes following Monday’s early voting day.

On Monday, voters at the Obion County Election Commission Office cast 262 votes.

Of those ballots cast, 188 were Republican votes, 51 Democratic votes and 23 General Election votes.

Early voting continues thru Saturday in Obion County, with weekday voting hours of 8:30 until 4:30, and Saturday voting from 9:00 until 12:00.

