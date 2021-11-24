November 24, 2021
Obion County Votes to Financially Support Cates Landing Railroad Work

Cates Landing Riverport board member Ed Sims talks with the Obion County Commission about the purchase of right-of-way for railroad work….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Despite some objections, Obion County Commissioners have agreed to help purchase railroad right-of-way in Lake County.

Obion County was asked to contribute $20,000, along with both Lake County and Dyer County.

The local funding was to come from the unrestricted state COVID funds, to help purchase the last portion needed for rail access to the Cates Landing Riverport.

During discussion, Commissioner Donnie Braswell questioned the spending, with comments from riverport board member and Commissioner Rob Holman.(AUDIO)

 

Riverport board member Ed Sims, from Kenton, also spoke of the importance of the purchase.(AUDIO)

 

Following discussion, board members voted 14-to-5 to approve the $20,000 payment for the property.

Charles Choate

