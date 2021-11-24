Obion County Votes to Financially Support Cates Landing Railroad Work

Despite some objections, Obion County Commissioners have agreed to help purchase railroad right-of-way in Lake County.

Obion County was asked to contribute $20,000, along with both Lake County and Dyer County.

The local funding was to come from the unrestricted state COVID funds, to help purchase the last portion needed for rail access to the Cates Landing Riverport.

During discussion, Commissioner Donnie Braswell questioned the spending, with comments from riverport board member and Commissioner Rob Holman.(AUDIO)

Riverport board member Ed Sims, from Kenton, also spoke of the importance of the purchase.(AUDIO)

Following discussion, board members voted 14-to-5 to approve the $20,000 payment for the property.