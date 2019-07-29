Three Obion Countians were recent members of the latest WestStar Leadership graduating class.

Skipper Bondurant, Jim Cheatham and Jamie Worrell were part of a 30 member class from 15 counties, who attended seminars focused on topics such as economic development, public policy, education and technology.

Bondurant is the Administrator and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City, while Cheatham is President of Universal Contractors and Worrell is a human resource client manager at Center Point Business Solutions.

The WestStar Leadership Program was founded at UT- Martin in 1989, and is the state’s oldest and largest regional leadership program with 856 graduates.