Obion County woman facing drug charges in Weakley County

An Obion County woman is facing multiple drug charges in Weakley County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Laura Renee Hart, of Troy, was arrested by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Nolan Roberts on the Ralston Baptist Church parking lot.

Deputy Roberts noticed Hart’s car parked at the church and when he approached to make sure everything was okay, he noticed a needle sticking out of her shirt, which she later admitted was methamphetamine.

An arrest affidavit states that when Miss Hart reached in her purse for her ID, she tried to conceal a plastic baggie which contained 1.4 grams of meth.

A further search revealed a small baggie of 2.6 grams of marijuana and rolling papers.

Hart is charged with Possession of Schedule II (meth), Simple Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was booked and released from the Weakley County Jail.