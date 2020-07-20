An Obion County woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution.

West Tennessee U.S. Attorney Micheal Dunavant announced that 27 year old Nakeia Shakiece Smith will serve 18 months for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine base and cocaine with intent to distribute.

Court information showed a traffic stop by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was initiated on Ms. Smith in April of 2019, in which a large amount of money and five cell phones was discovered.

Reports said Ms. Smith admitted to officers of delivering narcotics for her boyfriend in Union City, who had been incarcerated for several weeks.

At her home in Obion County, a search by officers revealed a safe containing almost 44.2 grams of cocaine, 6.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1.4 grams of methamphetamine and a .45-calibar handgun.

On December 11th of 2019, Ms. Smith pled guilty to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, and cocaine.