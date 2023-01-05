Obion County’s Judy Smith Named President of State Assessor’s Association

This year’s President of the Tennessee Assessor’s Association works in the Obion County Courthouse.

Judy Smith, the Obion County Assessor of Property, was named to lead the association for 2023.

Ms. Smith told Thunderbolt News about the process of achieving the state-wide leadership position.

As this year’s President, Ms. Smith said she will be presiding over the two annual meetings of the Tennessee Assessor’s of Property.

Judy Smith has served as the Assessor of Property in Obion County since 2010.