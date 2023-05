Obion County’s Olin Johnson was a winner in his first tennis match on Thursday at the TSSAA Spring Fling.

In Class 1A singles play, Johnson defeated Chris Plaster, of Meigs County, 2-0.

Johnson will now face Tobias Mandeville, of Merroll Hyde, at 2:00 this afternoon.

The winner of this match will advance to the state championship round on Friday morning.