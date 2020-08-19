Obion County’s Paige Burcham Dennis returns to the television screen today, this time with a longtime friend.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Ms. Dennis said she was chosen to take part in a series which will now run on Netflix.

Ms. Dennis said her years of friendship with Allison DeMarcus set the stage for her television return.

The business owner of Joann’s in Union City said the new show does differ from her previous appearances.

Six episodes of “DeMarcus Family Rules” can be seen starting today.