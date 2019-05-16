Obion County native Phillip Coleman will perform tonight at Discovery Park of America as part of “Singer Songwriter Night”.

Coleman is noted for the writing of the hit songs “Cost of Livin’”, recorded by Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn, and “All Kinds of Kinds” recorded by Miranda Lambert.

Coleman’s “Cost of Livin’” was the second released single on Dunn’s chart topping first solo album, while “All Kinds of Kinds” reached No.15 on the U.S. Country Billboard airplay charts.

Performing with Coleman tonight will be songwriters Brice Long and Roxie Dean.

Long is originally from Hopkinsville, Kentucky and has had his songs recorded by artists such as Hank Williams Jr., George Strait and Garth Brooks.

Dean is a Grammy nominated songwriter for her co-work on “When I Think About Angels” which went to No.1 for Jamie O’Neal.

Doors at Discovery Park will open at 6:00, with the show starting at 7:00.

A limited number of tickets are still available by contacting the Discovery Park ticket office.