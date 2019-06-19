Obion County native Phillip Coleman has released a new solo album.

The current Nashville songwriter, who has penned such hits as Ronnie Dunn’s Grammy nominated “Cost of Livin” and Miranda Lambert’s “Song of the Year” “All Kinds of Kinds”, has eleven of his songs on the release titled “Based on True Events”.

During a stop at the Thunderbolt Broadcasting studios in Union City, Coleman said he felt the album was some of his best writing work to date.

Coleman said he is now pushing some of the songs around the Nashville music community, in hopes of having another hit on the charts.

While now sharing time between both Nashville and Obion County, Coleman is scheduled to close out “Rhythm on the Rails” at Discovery Park of America on the evening of June 27th.

Those wanting a copy of Coleman’s latest album can pick one up at Kizer Pharmacy or on his website at phillipcolemanmusic.com.