Discovery Park of America’s education director has been named the President of the Tennessee Association of Museums.

Polly Brasher was appointed to the state position in April.

The Association of Museums serves individuals and organizations who work for, and with state museums through professional development, collaboration and advocacy.

Ms. Brasher is a seventh generation teacher, who began working with Discovery Park founder Robert Kirkland as a volunteer.

She later served as the founding director during the design and building phases, then moved into the role as education director with 25 years of teaching experience.

Upon her appointment as the state museum President, Ms. Brasher said she will work with a group of professionals working to make the best decisions for the industry, regardless of size or budget.