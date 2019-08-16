The Obion County Fair will kick-off tomorrow with their “Pre-Fair” day of activities.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws spoke with Thunderbolt News about the opening day on the fairgrounds.

Laws said Saturday’s pre-fair event will be a special time for everyone in the area.

With the actual beginning of the fair on Monday, Laws said a newly added feature could result in a very nice prize for three lucky people.

Fair President Craig McManus also added that pre-sale $10.00 tickets, covering next weeks fair and carnival rides, are still on sale through 4:00 on Sunday afternoon.