18 year old Jasmine Bledsoe, of Union City, was a 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” prize pack winner from the Obion County Fair.

Everyone is encouraged to stop by the Thunderbolt Broadcasting booth at the fair and register to win the daily prize giveaway.

Congratulations to Jasmine!

