Obion County has now recorded its nine confirmed case of coronavirus.

The Tennessee Department of Health released the new numbers on Friday afternoon.

Obion County was shown with nine cases, which included three who have recovered and one death.

In Friday’s report, Gibson County, Carroll County and Henry County also showed an increase in positive cases.

In Northwest Tennessee, Gibson County has 27 cases, Dyer County 24, Carroll County 13, Obion County 9, Henry County 9, Weakley County 6 and Lake County 4.

Shelby County still leads the state in positive cases with 1,682, which includes 33 deaths and 504 recoveries from the virus.

Overall, Tennessee reported 6,589 cases with 142 deaths.