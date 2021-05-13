Obion Man Extradited Back to Obion County to Face Charges

An Obion man has been extradited back to Obion County to face multiple charges.

Fulton County Jailer Steven Williams told Thunderbolt News, that 51 year old Mark Ray London was picked up by Obion County Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday.

During an undercover drug operation by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office last week, London fled to Fulton County and was taken into custody.

During the undercover operation, London reportedly sold methamphetamine to an individual, then struggled with three deputies before fleeing in a vehicle.

Sheriffs reports said London again fled from officers in Fulton County, but was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Detention Center in Hickman.

In Obion County, London faces charges that includes three counts each of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and reckless endangerment, fleeing and evading, and possession or sale of methamphetamine.