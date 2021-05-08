Obion Man Issued Multiple Charges Following Undercover Operation

An undercover investigation by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in multiple charges against an Obion man.

Sheriff’s reports said 51 year old Mark Ray London, of Obion, sold methamphetamine to an individual in Obion County.

When confronted by law enforcement officials, reports said London attempted to flee the scene.

Following a struggle with three deputies, London was able to place his vehicle into drive and flee.

He was later located at a residence in Fulton County, where he attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended.

London is being held in the Fulton County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Obion County.

He is charged in Obion County with three counts each of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and reckless endangerment, along with possession or sale of methamphetamine, evading arrest, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, theft of property, and possession of marijuana.