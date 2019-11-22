Jackson Police are seeking assistance in identifying occupants involved in a fatal crash Friday morning.

Reports said officers were dispatched to the area of North Highland Avenue and Pine Street, for a crash involving injuries.

Officers located a female suffering with life-threatening injuries, who later succumbed to those injuries.

Police say the occupants of the second vehicle fled the scene prior to the officers arrival.

The occupants were captured on nearby surveillance camera, and police are seeking their identity in the fatal crash.If anyone has information that will assist in this ongoing investigation, they are urged to contact the Jackson Police Department.