Dresden’s 2nd Annual Octoberfest is Saturday with family events from 2:00 to 8:00.

The downtown event features live music, a car show with antique and custom vehicles, arts and crafts, children’s entertainment, and other family-oriented activities.

The Dresden Police Department will host an impaired driving course at 2:00.

Southern gospel group Raptured Hearts will perform from 5:00 to 6:00 and Flashback performs from 6:00 to 8:00.

Food trucks and Maggie Moo’s will also be set up during the event.

And families can enjoy the movie “Transylvania 2” beginning at 6:30 at the Chamber of Commerce Courtyard.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...