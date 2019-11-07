An investigation has shown that a Murray Police officer fired the shots that fatally injured a man during an altercation last Saturday.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Response Team has reported that officer Justin Swope was responsible for firing the shots.

Autopsy reports showed 42 year old John D. Hale, of Almo, died as a result of gunshot wounds following the altercation with officers.

Swope, and a Calloway County deputy, responded Saturday afternoon to the Dexter community, following a call of a suspicious person on Radio Road.

Visitation services for John Hale were held Wednesday afternnon in Murray.