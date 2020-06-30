Kentucky State Police detectives remain on scene of an officer involved shooting in McCracken County.

Post 1 reports said an initial investigation shows the shooting took place just before 4:00 on Monday afternoon, after a pursuit of a pickup truck that began near Kentucky Oaks Mall.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Court Avenue and Audubon Drive in Paducah, where an altercation ensued between deputies and the driver.

The altercation prompted a deputy to discharge their service weapon, fatally injuring the suspect, who was identified as 57 year old John Parks, of Paducah.

Parks was the former McCracken County High School fishing coach, who was arrested in February of 2019 on multiple charges, including possession of child pornography.

He was also indicted three months later on additional counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on the charges on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and Kentucky State Police, Post 1.