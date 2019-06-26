Jackson police investigators are investigating an officer involved shooting.

On Tuesday night, reports said officers were called to a home burglary on Westwood Avenue, where the homeowner said a barred family member was inside the residence.

Reports said a Order of Protection was issued against 40 year old Billy Charles Howell, who had barricaded himself inside the residence.

After negotiations failed to deliver a surrender by Howell, officers tried to enter the room, which was blocked with pieces of furniture.

When the door was finally opened, reports said one officer was struck by Howell with a wooden bed slate.

When an attempt to Taze Howell failed, police say he then came at them with a sword.

In self defense, one responding officer shot Howell one time, and he was transferred to a Jackson hospital with minor injuries.

Upon his release from the hospital, Howell will be charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and stalking.