Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in Trigg County

Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, are investigating an officer involved shooting in Trigg County.

Reports said detectives and the State Police critical incident response team were called by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting occurred early Thursday morning.

A preliminary investigation indicated Trigg County deputies traveled to a residence in the Rockcastle community, to serve an arrest warrant.

Deputies were then met with resistance by a male subject, who was described as the wanted person.

Reports said a deputy responded by discharging his service weapon, which struck and wounded the individual.

The subject was airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police has statewide jurisdiction investigating officer involved shootings.