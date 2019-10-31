Law enforcement agencies in the Ken-Tenn area will be out patrolling tonight to make sure there are more treats than tricks this Halloween.

Authorities are also reminding trick-or-treaters and especially parents of trick-or-treaters to keep a few safety tips in mind while they’re out this evening.

Paris Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Jordan Klutts tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Sergeant Klutts says like most law enforcement agencies around the area, the Paris Police Department will have concentrated patrol areas tonight.

He adds drivers should avoid congested residential areas if possible and if you’re dropping off trick-or-treaters, to be sure and park in a location that allows continued traffic flow.

Sergeant Klutts says young children should always be in the company of a responsible adult, older children should be in a group of two or more, and that children should never trick-or-treat alone.