Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School

This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately.

In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the scene called in for other backup officers to assist.

During that time, students were clear of the hallway to allow staff the opportunity to help the student without onlookers.

The situation was resolved shortly after and disciplinary actions will be implemented.

“The safety of our students and staff is the number one priority. We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who take school safety seriously. Thanks to all involved for this quick response that allowed our students to focus on their work and school day,” said Director of Schools Randy Frazier.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Communications Director)