Officers Seize Deadly Fentanyl in West Tennessee

A multi-unit law enforcement effort in West Tennessee has resulted in the seizure of a dangerous and deadly drug.

Officers with the Drug Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 25th Judicial Drug Task Force and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest of a Memphis man involving the distribution of fentanyl.

40 year old Byron Perry was taken to the Shelby County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.

An investigation and search warrant for Perry’s Memphis home resulted in the recovery of six ounces of fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, marijuana and cash.

Police reports said Perry was suspected of selling the drugs in the West Tennessee area.