The State of Tennessee is now officially reporting that 228 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since January 21st.

Of the 228 cases, 101 have been reported in Davidson County, with 35 in Williamson County.

The latest report showed Shelby County still with four confirmed cases and Dyer County 1.

The largest affected group has been those in the age bracket of 21-to-30 years old, with 72 confirmed cases.

Those aged 31-to-40 have a total of 47 confirmed cases.

From Thursday to Friday in Tennessee, cases rose by 74.