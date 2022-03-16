March 16, 2022
Officials From Gibson Connect Provide Update on Fiber Internet in Fulton County

Charles Phillips, Gibson Connect Vice-President of Technical Services, provided an update on the installation of fiber internet at the Fulton County Fiscal Court meeting in Hickman….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Gibson Electric and Gibson Connect President Dan Rodamaker at the Fulton County Fiscal Court meeting…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Officials from Gibson Connect were in Hickman this week, to update the status of their proposed fiber internet build-out.

Gibson Connect President Dan Rodamaker, and Vice-President of Technical Services, Charles Phillips, addressed members of the Fulton County Fiscal Court.

During the meeting, Phillips displayed two maps to the board.

Phillips then explained the status of work that has been done at this time.(AUDIO)

 

Phillips then explained the project delay, dealing with a grant application to the state.(AUDIO)

 

Upon approval of the grant funds, Phillips said work will proceed for all Gibson Electric customers.(AUDIO)

 

Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin said Fulton and Hickman County were the first to file for the state funding.

Charles Choate

