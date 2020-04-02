The Ohio and Mississippi Rivers are going in opposite directions for the remainder of the week.

The Ohio River at Paducah is at 44.8-feet on Thursday, almost six feet over flood stage.

The river is expected to begin a fall of about two-and-a-half feet by Friday.

The Ohio at Cairo is at 52.6-feet, which is just under 13-feet over flood stage.

The Ohio is projected to fall about one-foot by Friday.

The Mississippi River at Tiptonville will rise to 41.4-feet today, which is four-and-a-half feet over flood stage.

And the Mississippi River at Caruthursville will rise to 39.8-feet today, which is just under eight feet over flood stage.