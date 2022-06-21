Ohio man arrested in Weakley County
An Ohio man is facing charges in Weakley County after being stopped for speeding in Gleason.
Thirty-three-old Nathaniel Joshua Love, of Westerville, Ohio, was stopped by Gleason Police for driving 71 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone.
A check on Love received he was wanted out of Franklin County, Ohio for two felony assault warrants.
In Weakley County, he’s charged with Speeding, Driving on a Suspended License, and Criminal Impersonation after giving the officer false information.
He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.