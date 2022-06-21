June 21, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Ohio man arrested…

Ohio man arrested in Weakley County

Ohio man arrested in Weakley County

An Ohio man is facing charges in Weakley County after being stopped for speeding in Gleason.

Thirty-three-old Nathaniel Joshua Love, of Westerville, Ohio, was stopped by Gleason Police for driving 71 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone.

A check on Love received he was wanted out of Franklin County, Ohio for two felony assault warrants.

In Weakley County, he’s charged with Speeding, Driving on a Suspended License, and Criminal Impersonation after giving the officer false information.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology