Ohio man arrested in Weakley County

An Ohio man is facing charges in Weakley County after being stopped for speeding in Gleason.

Thirty-three-old Nathaniel Joshua Love, of Westerville, Ohio, was stopped by Gleason Police for driving 71 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone.

A check on Love received he was wanted out of Franklin County, Ohio for two felony assault warrants.

In Weakley County, he’s charged with Speeding, Driving on a Suspended License, and Criminal Impersonation after giving the officer false information.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.