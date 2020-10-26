The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is again open to normal two-lane traffic.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports said an automated signal for the alternating flow of traffic was taken down Friday afternoon.

The work zone restrictions were required to facilitate bridge deck and joint replacement work, which started on June 8th.

The bridge was closed to all traffic during most of August to allow roadway improvements along the Kentucky approach embankment, with delays of up to an hour or more when travel reopened for one lane of traffic.

The Cairo Bridge opened for traffic on November 11th of 1938, and now carries approximately 7,000 vehicles per day between Kentucky and Illinois.