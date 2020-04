The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Ohio Valley Baseball League.

The wood bat Summer league, that included the Fulton Railroaders and eight other teams in Kentucky and Indiana, has announced that play will not begin this season.

The league began in 2010, and consists of college baseball players from all around the nation, who play approximately 40 games during their Summer break.

The pandemic also cost all colleges and universities their past baseball season.