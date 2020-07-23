The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents has reiterated its intention for the Conference to commence competition this fall, if the facts surrounding the pandemic support it.

The Board agreed to postpone the start of competition in fall Olympic sports until September 17th and to conduct conference-only competition in women’s soccer and volleyball.

This decision does not include football at this time, due to existing contractual matters.

Due to this decision, the fall schedules for men’s and women’s cross country and non-championship segments for men’s and women’s golf and tennis will also be delayed until September 17th, as will the non-traditional competition seasons for baseball and softball.

The delay will provide each campus additional time to prepare for the seasons under new health guidelines, to stagger the start of seasons and for institutions to experience the impact of having the student body return to campus.

Also, the competitive schedules for winter and spring sports are expected to remain unchanged.