On Wednesday December 12th, Mayor Dale Kelley and members of the Huntingdon Police Department went to the Huntingdon Primary School to present trophies to the winners of the recent Ollie Otter Seatbelt Safety “Make It Click” contest.

A winner from each room was selected by Dr. Emily Ezell.

Mayor Kelley presented each trophy individually and congratulated them on their efforts.

Pictured are L-R back row: Primary School Principal Christy Carey, School Resource Officer Jackie Allen, Officer Shelton Moon, Mayor Dale Kelley, Cmdr. Johnny Hill and Sgt. Rick Crossno

Winners front row: Mia Villalobos, Hailey Foster, Harley Chandler, Marcie Mitecell and Joe Carter

