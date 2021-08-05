Olympic wrestler competing for gold has close family ties to Martin

An Olympic wrestler with close family ties to Weakley County will compete for the gold medal Friday morning.

Gable Steveson, the reigning Pan-American Continental champion, is the son of Robert Steveson, a 1985 Westview graduate, and the grandson of Don and Judy Steveson, of Martin.

Gable attends and wrestles for the University of Minnesota, where Judy Steveson says he’s been very successful.

Mrs. Steveson says she and her husband, Don, have been staying up late to watch their grandson compete on the Olympic stage.

Mrs. Steveson says the WWE has already offered Gable a pro-wrestling contract, but he plans to return to Minnesota for his senior year.

Gable Steveson will tangle with Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the Gold Medal match early Friday morning on The Olympic Channel or NBCOlympics.com.