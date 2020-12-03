Kentucky State Police have made one arrest, and are seeking another person, in the murder of a Cadiz woman.

Post 1 reports said 42 year old Jonathan McCoy, of Cadiz, has been charged in the brutal murder of Thelma Barnett.

Ms. Barnett’s body was discovered following an arson investigation at her Trigg County home on September 16th.

McCoy has been charged with felony charges of murder, kidnapping, arson, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Detectives are also searching for 29 year old Keisha Stewart, of Cadiz, who is wanted for questioning in this investigation.

State Police say she may be in the Cadiz or Hopkinsville area.