One person has been arrested, and one wanted, in connection with two murders in Jackson.

Police reports said officers have now charged 20-year-old Aleriq Smith in the December 17th shooting death of Charlene Albright.

Smith was issued charges of felony murder, attempted first degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Police say Smith was also charged with reckless endangerment with a firearm for a shooting that occurred at a different location thirty minutes prior to the murder.

Investigations indicate the murder of Ms. Albright was in retaliation to a murder that occurred the same day on Walnut Street.

In this shooting, police are still seeking the whereabouts of Dione Walker, who is the suspect in that killing.