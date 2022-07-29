One Arrested and Two Wanted in Shooting on Martin Industry Parking Lot

Martin police are still investigating a shooting that occurred on the parking lot of MTD.

Police reports said the shooting happened Monday just after noon, with 27 year old Anthony R. Hogard Jr. taken into custody.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua said two other individuals are now wanted in connection with the shooting incident.

Warrants have been signed for 23 year old Kentrel Ne’Air Siner and 21 year old Laci D. Benson, who are both from Savannah, Tennessee.

Siner is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, while Benson is wanted on charges of criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony.

Chief Fuqua said Martin officers are working with several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in efforts to serve the active warrants.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact the Martin Police Department.