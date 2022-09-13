One Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Incidents in Union City

Union City police were called to the scene of three shooting incidents on Saturday night and Sunday.

Reports said officers were first called to North Miles Avenue, where shots had been fired at the Beehive Convenience Store.

Officers investigated the scene and located two .9-milimeter rounds, with a Black SUV possibly involved in the shooting incident.

Through video surveillance, police did identify the shooter at the scene as 42 year old Darrell Raymond Davis, of Union City.

Davis was arrested Monday on charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

On Saturday night just before 8:00, officers were dispatched to shots fired at Home and Harrison Street.

Bullet holes were located in the back window of a 2014 Dodge Avenger, with 23 shell casings located at the scene.

Security video showed a Black SUV near the scene of the shooting, with a black males exiting the passenger side and shooting toward the vehicle.

During investigations on Sunday, officers went to Home Street, where six bullet holes were located in the side of a residence.

According to police reports, a seventh bullet penetrated the home and lodged in an upstairs shower door.

This bullet was was taken by police for evidence.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the weekend shootings is urged to contact Union City police, or their Crimestoppers TipLine.