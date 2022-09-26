One arrested, four others sought in Dyersburg shooting that injured two teens

One suspect is in custody and four others are being sought in a shooting Friday night in Dyersburg that injured two teens.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says officers responded to Price Street around 9:15 Friday night and were told that a 19-year-old, 16-year-old, and 14-year-old had been shot by multiple suspects.

The victims managed to flee the scene in a vehicle and stopped on Kist Street where two victims were taken by another vehicle to the Dyersburg hospital.

The 19-year-old was not injured during the shooting. Both victims were later transferred to a Memphis hospital.

Chief Isbell says 20-year-old Trouble Thomas, of Dyersburg, was arrested early Sunday morning for Attempted First-Degree Murder.

Warrants have also been issued for 22-year-old Damaris Neal, 24-year-old Camron Hopkins, and two 17-year-olds, all from Dyersburg.

Chief Isbell says the remaining suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Dyersburg Police Department.