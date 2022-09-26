September 27, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. One arrested, four…

One arrested, four others sought in Dyersburg shooting that injured two teens

One arrested, four others sought in Dyersburg shooting that injured two teens

One suspect is in custody and four others are being sought in a shooting Friday night in Dyersburg that injured two teens.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says officers responded to Price Street around 9:15 Friday night and were told that a 19-year-old, 16-year-old, and 14-year-old had been shot by multiple suspects.

The victims managed to flee the scene in a vehicle and stopped on Kist Street where two victims were taken by another vehicle to the Dyersburg hospital.

The 19-year-old was not injured during the shooting. Both victims were later transferred to a Memphis hospital.

Chief Isbell says 20-year-old Trouble Thomas, of Dyersburg, was arrested early Sunday morning for Attempted First-Degree Murder.

Warrants have also been issued for 22-year-old Damaris Neal, 24-year-old Camron Hopkins, and two 17-year-olds, all from Dyersburg.

Chief Isbell says the remaining suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Dyersburg Police Department.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology