One man is in jail and another is being sought in two burglaries early Monday morning in Dyersburg.

According to a release from the Dyersburg Police Department, around 1:30 Monday morning, over $10,000 in jewelry was taken from City Pawn on Forrest Street, and later, a large amount of narcotics was taken from Long and Gibson Pharmacy on East Tickle Street.

Using information from witnesses, officers found the suspects’ truck at the Colonial Inn on Highway 51 Bypass South, where they arrested 43-year-old Randell A. Wallace of Dyersburg and recovered the narcotics taken from Long and Gibson Pharmacy.

The other suspect fled in the truck which was later found just south of the city where officers located some of the jewelry taken from the pawn shop.

Wallace is charged with two counts of Burglary, two counts of Theft over $10,000, two counts of Vandalism over $1,000 and an additional count of Theft over $1,000.

He’s being held in the Dyer County Jail.

Dyersburg Police are still looking for the suspect who’s described as a black male, 5′-8″ t0 5′-10″, weighing around 220-250 pounds, short cut hair which was graying. He was wearing a long sleeve camo shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the second suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dyersburg Police Department.

