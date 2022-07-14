One arrested, one sought in Weakley County murder

One person is in custody and another is being sought in a Weakley County murder investigation.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says 28-year-old Tiffany Grogan, of Dresden, is charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery in the shooting death of 49-year-old Terry Beard, of Milan.

Beard’s body was discovered Saturday near the Bells Store Road and Patterson Road area just outside McKenzie.

Captain Plunk says authorities are looking for a second suspect identified as 36-year-old Julian Hardin, of Mobile, Alabama. Hardin is believed to have fled the area at this time.

Anyone with information on Hardin or about the case is asked to contact Investigator Neil Cantrell at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731-364-5454.