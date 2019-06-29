One person was arrested, and one is wanted, following a shoplifting and robbery in Fulton on Friday afternoon.

Fulton police reports said officers were called to Wal-Mart, to investigate two subjects who were shoplifting.

Prior to the officers arrival, Walmart Loss Prevention employees attempted to stop the subjects as they left the store.

During that attempt, one of the subjects knocked money from the hands of a customer, and fled with the money.

Reports said the customer chased the two subjects onto the parking lot, and was struck by their vehicle, receiving only minor injuries.

A high-speed pursuit through occurred in Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Weakley Counties, with one of the subjects fleeing on foot.

Police apprehended Brandy Arnett, of Mayfield, and charged her with one count of first degree robbery.

The second subject was identified as Anthony Travis of Dukedom, Tennessee, who has active warrants in Graves County and facing additional charges in Fulton.

Anyone with information about Anthony Travis is urged to contact the Fulton Police Department, or any law enforcement agency.