One child was killed and another was seriously injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday night in Henry County.

The accident happened around 6:30 on Highway 79 South.

According to the THP report, 11-year-old Abigale Lucero was killed when she was a passenger in a 1996 Jeep driven by 35-year-old Ricky Glisson. 12-year-old Sheyenne Glisson was seriously injured and airlifted from the scene with head trauma.

According to the report, the Glisson vehicle was northbound when a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 38-year-old Kevin Hilt rear-ended the Jeep causing it to roll over.

The Jeep passengers were ejected and the vehicle came to rest on top of them.

Neither driver was injured.

Assisting THP Trooper Jeremy Byars at the scene were the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Fire Department, and Henry County EMS.

