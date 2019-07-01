One person was killed and another injured in an early morning crash Monday on I-69 near the Marshall-Graves County line.

WPSD reports the accident happened around 5:30 Monday morning at the 36 mile marker and involved a semi-truck and pickup truck.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer Keith Todd says due to a crash reconstruction investigation, the interstate, formerly the Purchase Parkway, is expected to remain closed at the 36 mile marker until around noon.

Todd says southbound traffic is being diverted at the US 641 Spur at Benton to KY 58 westbound.