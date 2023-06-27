One escapee captured, one remains at large after escaping Henry County Jail

One man is back in custody and another remains at large after the two escaped Monday morning from the Henry County Jail.

Sheriff Josh Frey says 40-year-old Joshua Harris was captured Monday night near Highway 79 and Nobles Road.

Meanwhile, 48-year-old Ronnie Sharp remains at large.

The two men escaped after prying through the ceiling of their cell and then opening a skylight on the roof.

Both were added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list after their escape.

Sharp’s last known address is 960 Meyes Road in Hazel, Kentucky. He was in jail on numerous pending charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property, and burglary.

Sheriff Frey says Sharp is considered dangerous and asks the public to not approach him if seen.

Anyone with information should call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672 or your local law enforcement agency.