One From Illinois, One From Tennessee Arrested for Attempted Cocaine Sale at Paducah Hospital

One person from Illinois, and one from Tennessee, was arrested following a delivery of cocaine at a Paducah hospital parking lot.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports said 38 year old Clarence Vaughn, of Cairo, and 32 year old Lashont Harris, of Lascassas, Tennessee, were issued multiple charges following their arrest.

Reports said an investigation revealed both were selling large amounts of cocaine, with information showing a delivery at the hospital on Lone Oak Road.

Surveillance indicated Vaughn and Harris in a vehicle on the parking lot Saturday, with police blocking the vehicle from moving.

Sheriff’s reports said Vaughn had 180 grams of cocaine on his possession, with additional cocaine located with a street value of $14,000.

While being held at the scene in handcuffs, Vaughn managed to escape on foot, but was captured by police.

The police report said Vaughn has an extensive criminal history, with new charges including of trafficking in cocaine, escape and resisting arrest.

Ms. Harris was charged with possession of cocaine and conspiracy to trafficking in cocaine.